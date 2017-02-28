POLL: Most Voters Think Trump Is Making Good On Promises

The majority of voters believe President Donald Trump is coming through on his campaign promises, according to a new Morning Consult/Politco poll.

Some 56 percent of Americans report thinking Trump is keeping the promises he made on the campaign trail. Just over a quarter, or 27 percent, of voters believe the president is not doing what he promised.

Trump voters overwhelmingly support the claim that Trump is making good on his promises, at 88 percent. Clinton voters, on the other hand, have a different take, with 50 percent thinking Trump is not sticking to his word.

The president promised a slew of changes on the campaign trail, promoting what he coined an “America First” agenda. His promises focused on bringing jobs back to the U.S., massively deregulating the economy, cutting taxes, boosting economic growth, renegotiating trade deals, and securing the southern U.S. border.

Trump is beginning to come through on many of his promises, largely through executive orders. The president has so far signed executive actions addressing immigration, banking and financial regulations, and labor laws.

The poll also finds an increased level of optimism among voters. The day after the election, 71 percent of people reported feeling the country was headed in the wrong direction. Just over a month into Trump’s presidency, only 57 percent of people feel the country is heading in the wrong the direction.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. The national survey was conducted online, and polled 2,000 registered voters on Feb. 24-26.

