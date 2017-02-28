Poll: More Than Half Of The Country Thinks The Media Is Too Tough On President Trump

FOLLOW US!



A new poll shows that more than half of the country thinks the media is too tough on President Trump.

According to the results of a poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal and NBC News, 51 percent of Americans think the media has been too critical of Trump since he won the presidential election in November, while 41 percent think the coverage has been “fair and objective.” Only 6 percent said the media had not been critical enough.

That same poll — which surveyed 1,000 people — found that 53 percent of people think the media has exaggerated problems in Trump’s White House, while 45 percent believed the coverage was accurate.

The poll also found that 40 percent of people whose primary news source is MSNBC agreed that “the news media and other elites are exaggerating the problems of the Trump administration, because they are uncomfortable and threatened by the kind of change that Trump represents.”

President Trump railed against the “fake news” media while giving a speech to conservatives at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday.

“I want you all to know that we are fighting the fake news,” he said. “It’s fake, phony, fake. A few days ago I called the fake news the enemy of the people, and they are. Because they have no sources. They just make it up when there are none. They make up sources. They’re very dishonest people. They did not explain that I called the fake news the enemy of the people. They dropped off the word fake. That’s the way they are. I’m not against the media. I’m not against the press.”

WATCH:

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].