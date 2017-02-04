Poll: Majority of Americans approve of Gorsuch’s Supreme Court nomination

A new poll shows a majority of Americans approve of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch of Colorado.

A SurveyMonkey Tracking poll showed 53 percent of Americans approve of Gorsuch’s nomination and 42 percent of those surveyed disapprove. Gorsuch’s approval numbers are lower than the approval rating Merrick Garland received when President Obama nominated him to fill the high court vacancy in March 2016. – READ MORE