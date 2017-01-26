Poll Finds Americans Are Not As Divided On Policing As Headlines Suggest

Recent killings by police in Ferguson, New York City, Baltimore, Charlotte, Minneapolis, and other places have highlighted sharp disagreements among Americans about the current state of policing. Are police too quick to use deadly force? Is there a “war on police” preventing officers from keeping communities safe?

This debate has renewed focus on a deep racial divide in perceptions of how the police do their jobs. For instance, a Cato Institute/YouGov survey finds that 73 percent of African Americans and 54 percent of Hispanics believe police are “too quick” to use deadly force—compared to 35 percent of white Americans. – READ MORE