Poll: Americans Want Gorsuch Confirmed By 17 Point Margin

Americans say by large margin that President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch should be confirmed, a new Huffington Post/YouGov poll shows.

The poll says that 40 percent to 23 percent believe that Gorsuch should be confirmed and another 37 percent are not sure.

Additionally, fewer than 25 percent of the public say that the Senate should vote against Gorsuch.

The poll shows that Trump voters are mainly in favor of Gorsuch and 87 percent want the Senate to confirm him. Only three percent of Trump voters say otherwise.

However, the majority of Clinton voters oppose the Gorsuch nomination, but their opposition is not as firm. Fifty-four percent of Clinton voters do not want the Senate to vote to confirm Gorsuch, but 17 percent believe the upper chamber should do so, and 29 percent say that they are not sure.

The Huffington Post reports the poll “consisted of 1,000 completed interviews conducted March 22-23 among U.S. adults, using a sample selected from YouGov’s opt-in online panel to match the demographics and other characteristics of the adult U.S. population.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that the Senate would vote on Gorsuch next Friday before members leave Washington for a two-week recess in Congress.

“We’re going to get Judge Gorsuch confirmed,” McConnell told reporters on Capitol Hill. “There will be an opportunity for the Democrats to invoke cloture. We’ll see where that ends. The Democratic Leader who will be out here shortly says that we will not get cloture, so that is a good question to ask him. But it’ll be really up to them how the process to confirm Judge Gorsuch goes forward.”

