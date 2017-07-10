Poll: 40% Of Americans Think Global Warming Will Make Humans Go Extinct

Roughly two-fifths of Americans believe global warming will eventually lead to humans becoming extinct, according to a Yale University poll.

Yale’s study found that 39 percent of Americans think global warming has a 50/50 chance of eventually causing the extinction of humanity. Only 47 percent of those surveyed said global warming was likely to harm their family.

The Wednesday poll also found 58 percent of Americans think global warming is man-made, the highest number since 2008. Just 30 percent of respondents indicated that they thought global warming was the result of natural fluctuations in climate and the environment.

The research was financially supported by the 11th Hour Project, the Energy Foundation, the Grantham Foundation, and the MacArthur Foundation.

A previous Yale poll published last July found that 14 percent of Americans thinks global warming is a sign of the apocalypse.

The group most likely to hold the belief was Evangelical Christians, but about 4 percent of atheists and 9 percent of people who don’t believe in creationism said global warming is a sign of the end of the world after being asked a number of questions about their views on the apocalypse.

The poll was conducted on a nationally representative sample of 1,266 adults with a margin of error of 3 percent. Interviews were conducted between May and June of 2017.

