Poll: 1 in 3 Trump voters believe Soros paid Women’s March protesters

The majority of Americans who voted for President Trump believe more people attended his inauguration last week than the anti-Trump Women’s March held the day after, according to a new poll — and a fair share believe philanthropist George Soros is to blame.

Fifty-nine percent of Trump voters insist more people attended Friday’s swearing-in than Saturday’s protest in Washington, D.C., as indicated by the results of a Public Policy Polling survey published Thursday, notwithstanding photographic evidence suggesting otherwise. – READ MORE