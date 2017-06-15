Politico Prepares The Faithful For An Ossoff Loss

I have no idea who’s going to win next week’s special election in Georgia, and neither does anybody else. But we’re seeing the “It was hacked!” excuses being set up already.

Kim Zetter, Politico:

Will the Georgia Special Election Get Hacked?

As Georgia prepares for a special runoff election this month in one of the country’s most closely watched congressional races, and as new reports emerge about Russian attempts to breach American election systems, serious questions are being raised about the state’s ability to safeguard the vote…

Marilyn Marks, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Foundation, which sued the state last month to prevent it from using the voting machines in the upcoming runoff, says Americans have reason to be concerned about the integrity of Georgia’s election system—and the state’s puzzling lack of interest in addressing its vulnerabilities. “The security weaknesses recently exposed would be a welcome mat for bad actors.”

There you have it. The narrative has been prepared. If Ossoff wins, it’s the will of the people. If not, the Russkies did it.

No matter who wins, I think I speak for all true Americans when I say: Поздравления!

