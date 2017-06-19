Politico Columnist: ‘Getting Shot Is No Big Deal in America’

Tragedy is painful, but it sometimes has the side benefit of bringing people together during a time of crisis. However, Politico columnist Roger Simon declared his intent to refrain from such action with a hit piece for the Chicago Sun Times on Attorney General Jeff Sessions in which he also decided that it would be appropriate to make light of the shooting of Congressman Steve Scalise.

Getting shot is no big deal in America. About 309 people get shot every day in this country, and most get little attention from the media. Unless they happen to be a member of Congress. And wearing a bright red baseball uniform with the word “Republican” in big, flowing white letters on the front. In that case, getting shot becomes a very big deal.