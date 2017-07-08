Polish President: His Wife Snubbing Trump Is ‘Fake News’

The Polish president mocked the press Thursday for claiming that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda purposely did not shake U.S. President Donald Trump’s hand during his trip to Poland.

Outlets like the New York Daily Mail ran stories about how the Polish first lady snubbed Trump, walking right by his handshake to instead greet U.S. first lady Melania Trump. Polish President Andrzej Duda disagreed with this perspective, however.

“Contrary to some surprising reports my wife did not shake hands with Mrs. and Mr. Trump @POTUS after a great visit. Let’s FIGHT FAKE NEWS,” Polish President Andrzej Duda tweeted Thursday, using one of Trump’s popular phrases.

Contrary to some surprising reports my wife did shake hands with Mrs. and Mr. Trump @POTUS after a great visit. Let's FIGHT FAKE NEWS. — Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) July 6, 2017

Trump’s trip to Poland received much praise from Polish people who want to strengthen border security and have refused the European Union’s pressure to let Muslim immigrants into their country.

