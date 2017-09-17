Police Union Officials Slam Antifa Professor Who Tweeted He Was Proud to Teach ‘Future Dead Cops’

FOLLOW US!



A professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City has come under fire after tweeting that he is proud to teach “future dead cops.”

Some of y'all might think it sucks being an anti-fascist teaching at John Jay College but I think it's a privilege to teach future dead cops — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) August 23, 2017

John Jay College Professor Michael Isaacson, who is a self-identifying member of Antifa, is facing a backlash after tweeting it was a “privilege to teach future dead cops.”

New York City’s largest police union is demanding that Isaacson face termination from his teaching post at John Jay College. “Michael Isaacson harbors total disdain for the active and future police officers that he teaches at John Jay College,” said Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch. – READ MORE