Police Seize Nearly $1 Million In Meth-Infused Lollipops Shaped Like Yoda

Authorities seized nearly $1 million worth of methamphetamine disguised as lollipops shaped like butterflies, flowers and even Yoda from Star Wars during a raid in Texas Monday.

Police in Harris County, Texas, responding to a burglary call stumbled upon a drug lab producing candy treats infused with meth. When arriving at the home, police found a vehicle belonging to the two suspected thieves stuffed to the brim with meth lollipops. Police suspect that the pair was stealing from a drug distributor who had turned their home into a meth lab, reports The Washington Post.

Inside the home, authorities found 600 pounds of meth-infused candy, which they estimate sold for $20 to $40 each. There were also multiple molds shaped like Yoda, R2-D2 and Batman. Police said there were “just bags and bags and bags of what appeared to be candy lollipops.”

“What if one of these lollipops were dropped in a neighborhood and a child picked it up,” Lt. Ruben Diaz of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told Houston Chronicle Tuesday. “We found the amount of drugs seized from this house was nearly a million dollars in street value. It affects the entire community when they’re targeting kids like this.”

Authorities are charging Evonne Mick, 38, and David Salinas, 26, with possession of a controlled substance. The identity of the homeowner was not released.

Officials say that drug dealers are getting more creative with the methods they employ for smuggling narcotics. Authorities arrested a man at Dulles International Airport April 20 after arriving on a flight with a bag of lollipops containing nearly two pounds of heroin.

Officers searching his belongings found the bag of lollipops, which one agent found suspicious. Authorities discovered heroin smuggled inside the lollipops after smashing one of them open.

Oddly enough, after conducting an interview, CPD officers concluded that the unidentified man had no idea he was transporting heroin within the lollipops, and he did not get charged.

