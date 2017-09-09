Featured Security
Police: Pregnant Woman Gives Birth After Being Set on Fire; Suspect Arrested
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md.– A pregnant woman who gave birth after being set on fire in Capitol Heights Friday is in critical condition and a suspect is now in custody, Prince George’s County Police confirm.
ABC7’s Tim Barber says the woman, who has been identified as 30-year-old Andrea Grinage, was set on fire by her boyfriend, according to her family, and then she gave birth to a baby born seven weeks premature. The baby is said to also be in critical condition.
