Police Intercept 8 Parcel Bombs Headed To EU Offices

Greek police discovered eight suspicious packages Monday addressed to European Union offices and business around the continent.

Security officials did not specify the exact recipients, but said the parcels were “addressed to officials at economic institutions and companies” in several countries, Reuters reports. No one was hurt during the discovery of the packages.

The discovery comes less than a week after letter bombs were delivered to the Paris office of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the German Finance Ministry. A small explosion injured a staff member at the IMF building.

French President Francois Hollande described the explosion as a serious “attack.”

“There is no other word for it when you are confronted with a letter bomb,” Hollande said. “I want to tell all those who work for this great institution that we are by their side.”

Conspiracy Cells of Fire, a Greek anarchist group, claimed responsibility for the German attack. The group initially carried out arson attacks but turned to bombings in 2009. It has carried out more than 150 criminal acts since the economic crisis started in Greece.

(DAILY CALLER)

