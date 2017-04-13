Police Arrest Previously Deported Illegal, Charge Him With Sexually Abusing Small Girl At Virginia Daycare

Fairfax County Police have arrested an illegal immigrant accused of sexually abusing a small girl five times at a daycare in Virginia.

Oscar Perez Rangel, the 40-year-old illegal from Mexico arrested Friday for the abuse, had previously been deported from the United States, WJLA reports.

Rangel abused the 12-year-old girl numerous times between October and December 2016 at the after-school daycare located in his home, which his girlfriend runs.

Fairfax County’s Office for Children revoked the daycare’s license on Monday.

Fairfax County Police have charged Rangel with felony animate object sexual penetration and felony aggravated sexual battery.

“This 40-year-old man lived in the in-home daycare in Herndon,” police spokeswoman Julie Parker said, according to NBC Washington. “He had access to the children and unfortunately set his sights on this 12-year-old girl.”

Police got involved after the girl reported Rangel’s alleged activities to her school, which is when detectives from the Major Crimes Division Child Abuse took on the case after receiving the information on March 28.

Police don’t currently believe Rangel is suspected of sexually abusing any other children.

Rangel is sitting in Fairfax County jail without bond. When the time comes, police will hand him over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

“On Friday, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers arrested Oscar Perez-Rangel, a citizen and national of Mexico, on immigration violations at his residence in Herndon, Virginia,” ICE said in a statement to Fox 5. “He was subsequently turned over to the custody of the Fairfax County Police Department to face local charges. Perez-Rangel was previously removed from the U.S., and has felony convictions for attempted robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and illegal re-entry after removal. ICE has lodged a detainer on him at Fairfax County’s Adult Detention Center.”

