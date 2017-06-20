Poland Refuses To Accept Any Refugees Without Clear Vetting Process

Poland is refusing to comply with the European Union’s (EU) pressure to accept refugees without a proper vetting process, Radio Poland reported Sunday.

Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic were under obligations from the EU to relocate migrants from Italy and Greece in 2015. However, since the initial agreements, these Eastern European countries have not taken action to resettle the influx of refugees from Italy and Greece, citing security as their main concern.

The European Commission sued Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic Wednesday for not complying with EU refugee policy.

“Until we have a mechanism to verify people who can settle in Poland, we will not accept them,” said Deputy Defense Minister Michał Dworczyk. “In some cases, we are unable to verify who these people are and what their intentions are. And if there is a shadow of a doubt, it is the duty of every state, including Poland, to ensure the safety of its citizens.”

The Czech Republic has accepted only 12 refugees since 2016. Poland took in thousands of refugees from Ukraine since 2016, yet did not accept any of the 6,200 refugees from the Middle East, despite the EU’s instructions in 2015.

“If you can’t see this [the Manchester terror attack] — if you can’t see that terrorism currently has the potential to hurt every country in Europe, and you think that Poland should not defend itself, you are going hand in hand with those who point this weapon against Europe, against all of us,” said Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo.

“Security policy is a national, not European, competence,” said Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Błaszczak.

