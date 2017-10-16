Planned Parenthood Sting Video Maker Vows, ‘I Am Not Backing Down’

The video journalist who rocked the nation with his shocking recordings of Planned Parenthood officials allegedly involved in the sale of aborted baby body parts for profit, says he refuses to back down despite numerous attempts by the “abortion empire” to criminalize his work.

Speaking Friday evening at the Values Voter Summit (VVS) in Washington, DC, David Daleiden summarized what life has been like for him in the two years since he released his series of videos depicting Planned Parenthood officials discussing how to perform abortions to obtain the highest quality baby body parts for transfer to biomedical procurement companies.

The charges brought against him have all been fraught with significant conflicts of interest, he says.

In Harris County, Texas, for instance, charges brought against Daleiden and his colleague at the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), Sandra Merritt, were ultimately dropped in May 2016 when an attorney representing Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast admitted he pressured the Harris County District Attorney’s office to drop an indictment against the abortion provider and instead indict Daleiden and Merritt. – READ MORE