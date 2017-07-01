Plane Crashes On California Freeway

A small twin engine plane crash landed on the 405 freeway in California Friday morning, skidding to a stop in the median after narrowly missing cars.

The plane slammed onto the freeway near the Macarthur Boulevard exit ramp in Santa Ana and burst into flames, sending up plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away. The Cessna 310’s two passengers, who were headed for the nearby John Wayne Airport, escaped the wreck with traumatic injuries after skidding across the highway at 9:30 a.m.

Video shows moment of impact when small plane crashes on 405 Freeway in Southern California. https://t.co/Rb7cKwYRCv pic.twitter.com/upyvgje3dO — ABC News (@ABC) June 30, 2017

Two people escape fiery wreckage of small plane that crashed on 405 in Orange County, narrowly missing cars. https://t.co/MIA8CF5Pxd pic.twitter.com/VDvu9m8IyN

— NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 30, 2017

“There was debris all over the freeway,” witness Christian Romo told NBC. “It was insane. It was really scary. We were just praying instantly that they’re ok and that their families are ok.”

Romo said drivers stopped their cars to help the wounded passengers after watching the plane tilt sideways and rotate upside down before crash landing.

