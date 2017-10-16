Pitt Panther Kneels for the Anthem As NFL-Style Protests Hit College Football

What do Germany and Pittsburgh have in common? Other than being able to find excellent Bratwurst in either place, both Pittsburgh and Germany were the scene of NFL-style anthem protests on Saturday.

The German soccer team Hertha Berlin, took a knee, during their Bundesliga game on Saturday. Then, a world away, Pittsburgh Panther walk-on kicker Ian Troost, did the same.

Troost knelt for the anthem prior to Pitt’s game against North Carolina State. Senior offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith stood behind Troost with his hand on his shoulder.

Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi supported his player's decision to protest.