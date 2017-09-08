Pipe Bomb Explodes At Chicago Post Office

An alleged pipe bomb exploded in a Chicago Post Office Wednesday evening, injuring one worker.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation took control of the investigation after it became clear that the explosive device appeared to be intentional, according to the report, and first responders called for the Porter County bomb squad.

Local police initially responded shortly after 6:00 p.m. local time, but first responders waited until after bomb-sniffing dogs and the bomb squad made a sweep of the building.

The roads surrounding the post office were closed off during the course of the investigation into the building.

More pics of the activity in East Chicago pic.twitter.com/DwOF3r3XSl — Jessyca Malina (@jessycamalina) September 7, 2017

After the FBI concluded the initial investigation, spokespeople appeared to confirm that the explosion was an act of terrorism, although they didn’t speculate whether the attack was from a domestic or international source.

“It is yet to be determined if this is an act of domestic or international terrorism, but at this time there is no ongoing public safety concern,” the FBI asserted in the statement.

