Pilot Veers Off Course, Delivers Winter Olympics Delegation To Wrong Korea

When it comes to arranging flights for the 2018 Winter Olympics, be sure to choose your Korea carefully, one mock article warned in what appears to be an April Fool’s joke.

A delegation of corporate sponsors and hospitality providers for next year’s Winter Olympics reportedly took an unexpected and terrifying journey into North Korea as the pilot of a chartered corporate plane accidentally charted a flight path 250 miles off course, Around the Rings reported in an allegedly joking article.

The made-up pilot confused PyeongChang, South Korea, the host of the 2018 Winter Olympics, with Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea.

“We stopped on the tarmac, and the pilot announced the error. We were petrified about what might happen,” a fake “passenger” said in the playful article. “He told us to stay seated, stay calm. A cabin steward popped the door open and we could see armed men in uniform facing the plane.”

A black car rolled up to the plane, the story goes, and two military officers accompanied by riflemen emerged. Security carried out an inspection of the passengers’ luggage. The North Koreans deemed the landing an accident, according to the story.

“The pilot was given an all clear to depart and the cabin filled with clapping as we cleared the runway,” the article stated.

