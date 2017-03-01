Piers Morgan Goes After J.K. Rowling: “I Have Never Read More Badly Written Nonsense” (VIDEO)

Piers Morgan, US Editor for the Daily Mail, took his running feud with Scottish children’s author J.K. Rowling onto television Tuesday, telling ITV’s Good Morning Britain exactly what he thought of Rowling and her work.

WATCH:

Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series, among the bestselling books of all time, have become a constant reference point of the “#Resistance” left since President Trump’s election. Morgan, meanwhile, has become an oftentimes defender of President Trump and his agenda, and a fierce critic of those who base their political worldview on young adult novels.

Morgan and Rowling have been tweeting viciously at each other for weeks, the barbs usually related to their differing opinions on politics. The warring political tribes to which they align have gleefully joined the fray.

“I’ve never read a word of it!” Morgan protested as Good Morning Britain’s hosts made references to the Harry Potter series’s characters, beloved by millions around the world.

“People are still tweeting me, paragraph by paragraph, the Harry Potter,” Morgan told viewers, “…I’ve never read more badly-written nonsense in my life.”

“J.K Rowling? How has she become so popular? Terrible writer,” he mused.

To the suggestion that Rowling had brought “happiness and magic to so many children,” Morgan coolly replied, “She’s never brought anything but unhappiness to me.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].