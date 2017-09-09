PHOTOS: Melania Stuns In Green Dress On Her Way To Camp David For The Weekend

Melania Trump turned heads Friday as she headed towards Marine One bound for Camp David in a gorgeous army green dress.

The first lady showed once again she can wear any shade and look great in the sleeveless dress that went down to her knees with a ruffle trim across the front.

She completed the stunning look with a pair of leopard print high heels and sunglasses.

She and President Donald Trump crossed the South Lawn of the White House as reporters shouted questions about Hurricane Irma.

“Look fwd to hosting members of the cabinet & their spouses at #CampDavid this weekend. Much work to be done as we monitor #Hurricane Irma,” the first lady tweeted earlier in the day, after warning people in the path of the hurricane to listen to “law enforcement in the area and stay safe.”

