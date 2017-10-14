True Pundit

Politics

PHOTOS: Melania Rocks Camo Print Trench Coat Leaving The White House

Posted on by
Share:
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Melania Trump continued her domination of the fall season when she showed up to board Marine One outside the White House Friday for a trip to Beltsville, Maryland, in a camo border print trench coat.

The first lady looked terrific in the coat that she paired with black pants as she stood alongside President Donald Trump who spoke to reporters ahead of their trip to the United States Secret Service James J. Rowley Training facility. – MORE PHOTOS

First Lady Melania Trump REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

PHOTOS: Melania Rocks Camo Print Trench Coat Leaving The White House
PHOTOS: Melania Rocks Camo Print Trench Coat Leaving The White House

Melania Trump continued her domination of the fall season when she showed up to board Marine One outside the White House Friday for a trip to Beltsville, Maryland, in a camo border print trench coat.
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share:

Leave a Reply