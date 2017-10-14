PHOTOS: Melania Rocks Camo Print Trench Coat Leaving The White House

Melania Trump continued her domination of the fall season when she showed up to board Marine One outside the White House Friday for a trip to Beltsville, Maryland, in a camo border print trench coat.

The first lady looked terrific in the coat that she paired with black pants as she stood alongside President Donald Trump who spoke to reporters ahead of their trip to the United States Secret Service James J. Rowley Training facility. – MORE PHOTOS