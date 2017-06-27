PHOTO: Cop Stabbed At Flint Airport All Smiles, Courtesy Of Tim Hortons

Police Lt. Jeff Neville, who was stabbed in the neck Wednesday, was photographed in good spirits while visiting a prayer wall at a Tim Hortons in Michigan Monday.

Neville is recovering well, according to the Hurley Medical Center.

Neville was stabbed in the neck, just millimeters from his jugular, last week Wednesday while on patrol at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich.

The FBI say Amor Ftouhi, a Tunisian national with Canadian citizenship, attacked Neville with a 12 inch “Amazon Jungle Survival Knife” while yelling “Allahu Akbar.”

“Fortunately, there was no injury to the main blood vessel or his airways,” Dr.Donald Scholten said at a news conference Friday. “He suffered a large laceration of the right side of his neck. There were methods in place, we call ‘damage control,’ to minimize hemorrhage and the effects of hemorrhage.”

Ftouhi is scheduled to appear in Flint for a detention hearing on Wednesday, June 28.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]