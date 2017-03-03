True Pundit

Photo contradicts Pelosi’s statement about not meeting Russian Ambassador

“Not with this Russian ambassador, no,” Pelosi told POLITICO’s Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer during a Playbook interview, when asked if she’d ever met with the Russian envoy.

But a file photo from Pelosi’s 2010 meeting with Russian President Dmitriy Medvedev shows Kislyak at the table across from Pelosi — then House speaker — and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.). Medvedev had been in the country for a meeting with President Barack Obama a day earlier and stopped in on Capitol Hill to meet with congressional leaders as well. – READ MORE

    Isn’t technology wonderful. They’ve all been busted.

    She wasn’t under oath, nor was her meeting secret by any means.

    “Isn’t technology wonderful?” So is reality.