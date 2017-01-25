Politics
Philadelphia Schools Announce “Black Lives Matter Week” for Students to Study BLM
February is Black History Month, and a group of activist educators in Philadelphia are getting a head start by promoting what might as well be called Black Hysteria Week.
Black Lives Matter Week is not an official program sponsored by the public school system, according to schools spokesman H. Lee Whack Jr., and its observance is not mandatory. Nonetheless it has arrived, with a sizable array of curriculum materials and activities, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. – READ MORE