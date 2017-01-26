Business Politics
Philadelphia Mayor Wants To Force ‘Racist’ Gay Businessowners Into ‘Implicit Bias’ Training
Apparently, the “inclusive” gay neighborhood in Philadelphia, or the “Gayborhood,” is not so inclusive. According to the mayor, it’s downright “racist.”
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenny believes “racism” and “discrimination” is so rampant in the neighborhood that he is forcing gay bar and nonprofit owners into “implicit bias” and fair business practices training, mandatory within 120 days. – READ MORE