Philadelphia Eagles Call Out Shaun King for Spreading False Story About Kaepernick

The Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday called out Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King for an inaccurate tweet that went viral.

King got more than 8,000 retweets for claiming that Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said he would never hire former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem.

The owner of the Eagles said he wouldn't hire Colin because of his anthem protest, but hired a white player who called black people "nigger" — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 14, 2017

Eventually, the official Eagles Twitter account called out King, and tweeted out the transcript of Lurie’s press conference. – READ MORE

@ShaunKing Your recent claims are entirely unfair and inaccurate. Here is the unedited transcript of what was said: pic.twitter.com/mE8f2BKqvN — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 14, 2017