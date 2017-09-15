True Pundit

Philadelphia Eagles Call Out Shaun King for Spreading False Story About Kaepernick

The Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday called out Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King for an inaccurate tweet that went viral.

King got more than 8,000 retweets for claiming that Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said he would never hire former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem.

Eventually, the official Eagles Twitter account called out King, and tweeted out the transcript of Lurie’s press conference. – READ MORE

"Here is the unedited transcript of what was said..."
  • Mike

    Talcum X is at it again.

  • Frank Kush

    He’s the male equivalent of Rachel Dolezol the white woman who lied and said she was black. Libtards are fruitcakes with big mouths, no principles and full of lies. Waste of time losers!

  • Harleyrose

    When the hysterical hyenas turn on their white enablers, one can only hope Shaun King’s final moments will be enlightening and gruesome!