Peyton Manning Reportedly Speaking At GOP Retreat, Fueling Speculation About Future In Politics
Retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is set to make an appearance at a retreat for Republican members of Congress in Philadelphia this week, Politico reported Tuesday. “Manning is part of a lineup that includes President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The retreat begins Wednesday and ends Friday morning,” the news outlet said.
It wasn’t clear what Manning planned to speak about during the retreat, but the quarterback does have a history of supporting GOP candidates. – READ MORE