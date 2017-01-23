Pew: Divide in America deeper than ever before

Americans see their nation’s Democratic and Republican parties separated by a wide gap, with “little optimism that the country’s political divisions will subside any time soon,” according to a new Pew Research poll.

The results come from a survey of the opinions of 1,502 adults on Jan. 4-9. “Fully 86 percent describe the country as more politically divided today than in the past, while just 12 percent say the country is no more divided,” Pew reported. – READ MORE