PEW: Christianity Dying Out In Europe, Islam Expanding

Christianity is dying out in Europe.

That’s according to a new Pew Research study showing that deaths among Christians outnumbered births in Europe by almost six million between 2010 and 2015. “In Germany alone, there were an estimated 1.4 million more Christian deaths than births from 2010 to 2015,” the Pew report states.

While Christianity dies out in Europe, Islam is rapidly expanding. During that same time period, births among Muslims in Europe outnumbered deaths by more than two million.

Among the religiously unaffiliated, births outpaced deaths by around one million.

Outside of Europe Christianity continues to grow. “Between 2010 and 2015, an estimated 223 million babies were born to Christian mothers and roughly 107 million Christians died – a natural increase of 116 million,” the report states.

But Islam is growing even faster. Births to Muslims around the world outnumbered deaths 213 million to 61 million, for a natural increase of 152 million.

(DAILY CALLER)

