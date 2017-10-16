Pervert Woody Allen Fears ‘Witch Hunt’ of Every Guy in Office Who Winks at a Woman

Filmmaker Woody Allen told the BBC that he’s “sad” for Harvey Weinstein and fears the allegations against the disgraced movie mogul may lead to a “witch hunt” against men.

“The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved,” said Allen, whose son Ronan Farrow reported claims from several women alleging Weinstein raped them. “Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that his life is so messed up.”

"You also don't want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself," Allen said. "That's not right either."