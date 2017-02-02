Pepperdine University Caves to Pressure, Removes Christopher Columbus Statue

After several student protests in the last few years, Pepperdine University has decided to cave to the pressure and remove a statue of Christopher Columbus located on the Southern California campus.

The statue was given to the school in 1992 by a group called the Columbus 500 Congress. “For years the story of Columbus and the fascinating exploration that brought him to the new world was taught in schools across America.” university President Andrew Benton wrote in an email to students. “It was heroic and exciting.” – READ MORE