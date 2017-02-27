People Outraged Over Trump’s Decision On Transgender Bathrooms

The White House’s decision to repeal Obama’s transgender mandate has people in an uproar.

Protesters gathered outside the White House Wednesday after the decision was announced, reports ABC News.

Gavin Grimm, a transgender teen, spoke to the demonstrators present. Grimm has a case appearing before the Supreme Court that will decide whether or not he can use the bathroom corresponding to his gender identity.

“I struggled to come to terms with who I am and who I’m meant to be. But unlike many young people, my local school board stepped in to complicate my ability to be myself and to enjoy the same rights as my peers,” Grimm said.

The Trump administration repealed a previous mandate from the Obama White House that allowed transgender students to use the bathroom corresponding to their gender identity in public schools. If public schools did not adhere to the guidance, they stood to risk losing federal funding.

The president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) accused Trump of being a “bully” at the protest. “You are valued, you are important and you are loved,” HRC president Chad Griffin said.

Others tweeted their displeasure with the Trump administration’s decision.

This is what democracy looks like: hundreds outside of the White House to tell transgender students we've got your back. #protecttranskids pic.twitter.com/KYIeBwvlBO — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 22, 2017

“Trump admin decision to roll back protections for transgender Americans is just plain wrong & cuts directly across the drive for equality,” Sen. Chuck Shumer tweeted.

Civil rights are not confusing. No student should face discrimination because of who they are. #ProtectTransKids https://t.co/aqwL6nkj4o — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 23, 2017

Trans community: we are fighting for you EVERYDAY. You are SEEN & VALUED. We arent giving up and we know you won't either #ProtectTransKids pic.twitter.com/ine19BLcdQ — LGBT Caucus (@LGBTEqCaucus) February 23, 2017

