People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Photo Ivanka Trump Posted

Ivanka Trump posted a photo on Monday sitting behind the Resolute desk in the Oval Office and female journalists lost their minds on Twitter.

In the shot, Ivanka was sitting between her father and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The photo was taken after she attended a meeting with female CEO’s from major U.S. and Canadian companies at the White House. The meeting was to discuss women in the workforce.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: Ivanka Trump attends a round table discussion with her father U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on the advancement of women entrepreneurs and business leadersat the White House February 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

“A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table,” Ivanka tweeted.

https://twitter.com/IvankaTrump/status/831270847671316483

Almost immediately after, she was attacked by people and journalist from outlets like MTV, the Guardian, and The Daily Beast. Even CBS news tweeted that the photo “raises eyebrows.”

“well thank goodness nordstrom victim and noted politician ivanka trump is bringing our two nations together”,  Anne T. Donahue with MTV tweeted.

 

“So long as it’s not, you know, THE seat,” Jessica Valenti with the Guardian tweeted.

 

“Ivanka’s claiming the mantle of feminism proves that the word has, once and for all, lost all meaning,” Erin Gloria Ryan with The Daily Beast tweeted.

https://twitter.com/morninggloria/status/831342413419511808

https://twitter.com/morninggloria/status/831341438411616256

https://twitter.com/BettyBowers/status/831295541489369088

https://twitter.com/leahmcelrath/status/831286590932713472

 

