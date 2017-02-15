People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Photo Ivanka Trump Posted

Ivanka Trump posted a photo on Monday sitting behind the Resolute desk in the Oval Office and female journalists lost their minds on Twitter.

In the shot, Ivanka was sitting between her father and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The photo was taken after she attended a meeting with female CEO’s from major U.S. and Canadian companies at the White House. The meeting was to discuss women in the workforce.

“A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table,” Ivanka tweeted.

https://twitter.com/IvankaTrump/status/831270847671316483

Almost immediately after, she was attacked by people and journalist from outlets like MTV, the Guardian, and The Daily Beast. Even CBS news tweeted that the photo “raises eyebrows.”

“well thank goodness nordstrom victim and noted politician ivanka trump is bringing our two nations together”, Anne T. Donahue with MTV tweeted.

well thank goodness nordstrom victim and noted politician ivanka trump is bringing our two nations together https://t.co/89nyKtBp00 — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) February 14, 2017

“So long as it’s not, you know, THE seat,” Jessica Valenti with the Guardian tweeted.

So long as it's not, you know, THE seat. https://t.co/ERh10yE7sz — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 13, 2017

“Ivanka’s claiming the mantle of feminism proves that the word has, once and for all, lost all meaning,” Erin Gloria Ryan with The Daily Beast tweeted.

https://twitter.com/morninggloria/status/831342413419511808

https://twitter.com/morninggloria/status/831341438411616256

There is an ever-growing list of women who deserve to sit in that seat and you are nowhere on it. https://t.co/VcqS1r1SR6 — Geraldine (@everywhereist) February 14, 2017

ivanka appropriating solange https://t.co/8CrQsfT39g — Tracy Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) February 13, 2017

https://twitter.com/BettyBowers/status/831295541489369088

What's Ivanka's role in the government again? https://t.co/FBfxr1JVOZ — dan sinker (@dansinker) February 13, 2017

https://twitter.com/leahmcelrath/status/831286590932713472

Photo of Ivanka Trump sitting in president's Oval Office chair raises eyebrows on Twitter: https://t.co/uFKnng9AAS pic.twitter.com/BcOfZ8D721 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2017

