People Are Actually Angry That Trump Didn’t Wave To The Press

(Daily Caller) The Internet is going crazy because President Trump didn’t wave goodbye to a group of reporters as he boarded Air Force One Thursday.

In what was his first flight since being inaugurated, the president left Joint Base Andrews for Philadelphia because he was scheduled to address the 2017 GOP retreat.

However, he angered many in the media when he didn’t do what they thought was a time-honored tradition — turn and wave goodbye after he climbed the stairs to Air Force One.

WATCH:

When Trump landed in Philadelphia 20 minutes later, he gave a thumbs up and a wave as he descended.

But he still managed to anger people on Twitter.

Pres Trump boards Air Force One, but doesn't turn around to wave – as presidents have done for decades. pic.twitter.com/pUOPtB0V0w — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 26, 2017

Most of his supporters brushed off the criticism.

