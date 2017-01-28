Pentagon plans A-10 vs. F-35 showdown for close-air-support supremacy

The Pentagon’s plan to pit its $400 billion F-35B Joint Strike Fighter against the tried-and-true A-10 Thunderbolt II may happen as early as next year.

The latest update to the National Defense Authorization Act includes a stipulation that while Air Force officials cannot yet retire the iconic "Warthog," they will be expected to set up a battery of tests to gauge each aircraft's ability to perform close-air-support (CAS) missions.