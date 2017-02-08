Pentagon Is Probably Going To Have To Rent Space In Trump Tower

The Department of Defense is looking in to leasing a floor space in Trump Tower in order to carry out necessary support functions for President Donald Trump.

The Pentagon is going “through appropriate channels and in accordance with all applicable legal requirements” to acquire leased space in the building, said Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. J.B. Brindle in a statement Tuesday. Defense officials need the space in order to provide medical and communications services to the president, which includes the nuclear football — a briefcase which allows the president to authorize a nuclear attack at a moments notice.

The nuclear football, and other Department of Defense services, accompany the president whenever he leaves the White House.

It is not uncommon for a sitting president to travel with a large entourage of officials and security personnel. Former President Barack Obama reportedly traveled to Belgium in 2014 with an entourage of 900.

It is unclear how much the floor space would cost the Pentagon and how often Trump plans to stay at the tower.

Trump Tower, located on New York City’s Fifth Avenue, is owned by Tower Commercial LLC, a company which is owned by three entities owned by Trump himself, according to The Wall Street Journal. The president handed over control of his company to his sons and has put his personal holdings in a private trust. Trump maintains both a personal home and officer in Trump Tower.

