Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy, Helping ISIS on Twitter

A 20 year-old Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Monday to providing material support to members of the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS) and tweeting out a “killing” list that identified people serving in the US military.

Jalil Ibn Ameer Aziz, a natural born American, was arrested on charges of conspiring against Americans in December 2015 after using at least 71 different Twitter accounts to disseminate ISIS propaganda and “advocate violence against the U.S. and its citizens” the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement. – READ MORE