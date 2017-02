A Philadelphia man is $10,000 richer on Friday after winning the Philadelphia Wing Bowl, a chicken wing eating contest but he paid a heavy price for the honor.

Bob “Notorious B.O.B.” Shoudt, 50, is the new 2017 Philadelphia Wing Bowl champion after he ate a whopping 409 chicken wings. Shoudt is a repeat contestant and placed third in the 2015 and 2016 Wing Bowl contests. – READ MORE