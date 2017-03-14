Penn State Administrators Plead Guilty As Students Return From Break

Students at Penn State returned to classes on Monday the same day two former administrators pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children in the case of former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Former Athletic Director Tim Curley and former Penn State Vice President Gary Schultz both pleaded guilty to the charge of endangering the welfare of children. The charge is a misdemeanor. Both were charged with helping cover up Sandusky’s abuse of boys after it was reported to them.

Curley and Schultz’s guilty pleas could set up the possibility they will testify for the prosecution at next week’s trial of the former Penn State President Graham Spanier, according to a report by local Penn Live.

Curly and Schultz each pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor that carries a maximum possible penalty of a $10,000 fine and five years in prison.

“There is no provision of the agreement that would limit my ability to impose sentence as I see fit,” Judge Boccabella said.

Former Assistant Coach Mike McQueary reported seeing Sandusky sexually assaulting a boy in a shower at Penn State in 2001 to Coach Joe Paterno, who reported it to his supervisor Curley.

As The Daily Caller reported then, McQueary heard “sex sounds” and the shower running, and a young boy stuck his head around the corner of the shower stall, peering at McQueary as an adult arm reached around his waist and pulled him back out of view. Seconds later, Sandusky left the shower in a towel.

Penn State issued a statement Monday afternoon that read:

“We are, of course, deeply concerned with any action or inaction that might endanger the welfare of a child. Our focus has been, and remains, on the victims of child abuse. Over the past five years, the university has put in place strong educational programs, major new research initiatives to combat child maltreatment and best-in-practice ethics and compliance programs, all of which are meant to ensure that wrongdoing is reported, and that children everywhere are protected.”

Some students who returned from Spring Break were glad to see people admit when they were wrong.

“I’m never happy to hear about everything as a whole. I mean, everyone wishes that whole situation did not happen, of course, but it is always good to see people take responsibility for their actions,” student Kayla Fish, told the local news ABC organization, WNEP.

Others were glad to move forward from the scandal.

“The sooner we can move forward and get through and get past all of these scandals, the better the school is going to be,” said student Lach Peeke.

