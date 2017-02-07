True Pundit

Pence Smiles And Laughs While Making U.S. History & Confirming Betsy DeVos (VIDEO)

Mike Pence became the first Vice President to break a tie in a cabinet confirmation vote on Tuesday.

Pence cast the 51st vote, which pushed Donald Trump’s secretary of education Betsy DeVos over the line, and couldn’t help but smile and laugh while doing so.

WATCH:

“The ayes appear to have it,” he announced to the Senate chamber with a grin on his face. “The ayes do have it.”

(DAILY CALLER)

  • huntress

    THANK YOU PENCE!!! Good bye incompetent, communist, alinsky teachers who should have FIRED LONG AGO. Teachers union, be on notice, your days are coming to an end,….FINALLY!!

  • Big Al

    School Choice & a merit system based on a teacher’s true performance – Tenure is destructive to our kids….

  • jubadoobai

    Now, let’s hope DeVos can deliver on genuine school reform. Here’s hoping she’s a brawler—she sure seemed too polite to be so, from the confirmation hearings—because she will need to fight the NEA and all the rest of the nasty little alphabet soup that is hell bent on keeping kids propagandized and ignorant America-hating little nuts.