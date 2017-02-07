Pence Smiles And Laughs While Making U.S. History & Confirming Betsy DeVos (VIDEO)

Mike Pence became the first Vice President to break a tie in a cabinet confirmation vote on Tuesday.

Pence cast the 51st vote, which pushed Donald Trump’s secretary of education Betsy DeVos over the line, and couldn’t help but smile and laugh while doing so.

WATCH:

“The ayes appear to have it,” he announced to the Senate chamber with a grin on his face. “The ayes do have it.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.