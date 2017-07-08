Politics Science Technology
Pence Promises American Boots on the Ground on Mars
(Washington Free Beacon) Vice President Mike Pence promised “we will put American boots on the face of Mars” during a tour of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday.
Pence was touring the Cape-Canaveral-based space center following President Donald Trump’s announcement last week that he would be reviving the National Space Council, the Hill reports. – READ MORE
READ MORE:
Vice President Mike Pence promised "we will put American boots on the face of Mars" during a tour of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday.
Washington Free Beacon