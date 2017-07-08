Pence Promises American Boots on the Ground on Mars

(Washington Free Beacon) Vice President Mike Pence promised “we will put American boots on the face of Mars” during a tour of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday.

Pence was touring the Cape-Canaveral-based space center following President Donald Trump’s announcement last week that he would be reviving the National Space Council, the Hill reports. – READ MORE

