True Pundit

Politics Science

Pence Gets Handsy With Off-Limits Equipment

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Vice President Mike Pence ignored a “do not touch” sign on a piece of space hardware at the Kennedy Center on Thursday, and Twitter immediately turned him into a meme.

Pence was recently named by Trump to head up the relaunched National Space Council. During a speech at the Kennedy Center Thursday, Pence promised to lead “a new era of American leadership in space” where Americans would walk on Mars.

The moment that really captured people’s attention, however, was Pence reaching out to touch a piece of space equipment that had a “do not touch” posted on the side.

UPDATE (5:14 PM EDT):

Pence wrote about touching the equipment on his own Twitter account, joking that Florida Senator Marco Rubio dared him to do so.

NASA also released an official statement asserting that Pence hadn’t really broken any rules.

“The signs are there as a day-to-day reminder, including the one visible on the titanium Forward Bay Cover for the Orion spacecraft,” Jen Rae Wang, NASA spokesperson said. “Procedures require the hardware to be cleaned before tiles are bonded to the spacecraft, so touching the surface is absolutely okay. Otherwise, the hardware would have had a protective cover over it like the thermal heat shield, which was nearby.”

PICS: Pence Sticks His Hand Where It Doesn't Belong
PICS: Pence Sticks His Hand Where It Doesn't Belong

Vice President Mike Pence ignored a "do not touch" sign on a piece of space hardware at the Kennedy Center on Thursday, and Twitter immediately turned him into a meme. Pence was recently named by T
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter