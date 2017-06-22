Pelosi Under Fire from Dem Colleagues in Wake of Georgia Loss

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) is under fire from a number of her Democratic colleagues after yet another loss in Tuesday night’s special election in Georgia.

Ryan contested Pelosi in the House Democratic Caucus leadership election last November. Ryan managed to capture a third of the caucus, a sign of discontent toward Pelosi within the party.

Although he would not say if he thought she still belonged in leadership, Ryan did opine that Pelosi’s low favorability rating made her a liability for candidates. Pelosi featured prominently in many anti-Ossoff ads, which tended to paint him as her puppet.

