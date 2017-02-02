Pelosi Tells Mother Whose Son Was Murdered: Illegal Aliens ‘Are Law-Abiding Citizens’ (Video)

Laura Wilkerson, whose teenage son was tortured and murdered by an illegal alien in 2010, got into an emotional confrontation with House Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi at a CNN town hall event Tuesday night.

Wilkerson told Pelosi, “In 2010, one of the illegals slaughtered my son. He tortured him, he beat him, he tied him up like an animal, and he set him on fire. And I am not a one-story mother. This happens every day because there are no laws enforced at the border. We have to start giving American families first.”

On the issue of Pelosi and Democrats’ support for sanctuary cities, Wilkerson asked, “How do you reconcile in your head about allowing people to disavow the law?”

“There’s nothing, I’m sure, that can compare to the grief that you have, and so I pray for you,” Pelosi said.

“But I do want to say to you that in our sanctuary cities, our people are not disobeying the law,” Pelosi continued. “These are law-abiding citizens. It enables them to be there without being reported to ICE in case of another crime that they might bear witness to.”

Pelosi then asked if her son was murdered in a sanctuary city. Josh, Wilkerson’s son, was murdered just outside of Houston, Texas, which is a sanctuary city.

