Pelosi: Senate Health Care Bill Is ‘Heartless’ (VIDEO)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi slammed the Senate GOP’s health care bill, calling it “sad, mean, and heartless.”

Senate Republicans finally released the text of a bill to replace Obamacare Thursday after cries from Democrats that the bill-writing process was not transparent enough.

It didn’t take long for Pelosi to opine on the bill, which, among other things, would repeal the Individual Mandate and Obamacare taxes and make cuts to Medicare.

“It’s still, as the president called the House bill, mean,” Pelosi said. “He said he hoped the Senate bill would have heart. So sad, Mr. President. Sad, mean, and heartless.”

“And this is the same thing…It’s the same thing all over again. It will do exactly what the House bill did: increase costs for fewer benefits, it will have an age tax…undermine Medicare by reducing its solvency…and millions and millions and millions of people will lose their healthcare.”

In a speech on the Senate floor, NY Senator Chuck Schumer agreed with Pelosi’s assessment and argued the Senate bill may be even more “heartless” than the House bill.

