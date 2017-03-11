Pelosi Planned To Retire If Hillary Won The Election

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi had planned to retire from Congress if Hillary Clinton won the presidential election.

“If Hillary had won, I was ready to go home,” she told reporters Friday.

Instead, she opted to stick around and try to fend off Republican efforts to dismantle Obamacare, the massive health care law she played a key role in ramming through Congress. “If [Clinton] were there, then I would not worry about that.”

Democrats in the House have suffered stunning defeats in recent years under Pelosi’s leadership, but she managed to hang onto her position thanks to her influence and power built over decades in Congress. Sources close to the minority leader told Politico she had voiced her intention to retire in private to several members.

“None of us thought Hillary would win,” she told reporters. “We all knew she would win. It was really shocking that somebody like Donald Trump could be president of the United States.”

(DAILY CALLER)

