Pelosi on Obamacare Replacement — ‘It Couldn’t Be Worse’ (VIDEO)

Nancy Pelosi was quick to criticize the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act during a Tuesday morning interview in “CBS This Morning.”

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all, the Republicans go to a more extreme place,” the House Minority Leader stated. “It will be the biggest transfer of wealth from low and no income people, to wealthy people in our country.”

WATCH:



“Show us the numbers as to how many people will be thrown off,” she continued. “It is real. It couldn’t be worse.”

Despite Pelosi’s criticisms, host Norah O’Donnell noted “you don’t see the insurance companies lining up against this.”

“Well, it just came out a matter of a little while ago,” the California Democrat countered. “By the way, they have a big bonus for insurance company CEOs. That’s unfortunate.”

(DAILY CALLER)

